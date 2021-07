One individual had to be extricated from a vehicle and is in serious condition after car crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Three people were sent to the hospital after two cars crashed in Phoenix on Thursday afternoon.

The Phoenix Fire Department responded to the wreck at 20th and Fillmore street and found three people with serious injuries, officials said.

One person needed to be extricated from their car and all three were transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to officials.

This story is still developing, please check back later for updates.