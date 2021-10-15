3 schools named after KKK members, Tempe historical records show

An email to parents explained that three schools and other town landmarks were named after KKK members. There are currently no plans to change names.

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Tempe Elementary School District sent an email to parents on Friday alerting them to landmarks within the city named after KKK members.

The email said the city of Tempe found, through searching historical records, that Gililland Middle School, Hudson Elementary School and Laird School were named after members of the Ku Klux Klan.

The KKK was a white supremacy group that began following the Civil War. Their primary targets for hate included African Americans, people of the Jewish faith, immigrants, Catholics, Muslims and LGBTQ.

According to the district, the local chapter of the KKK was focused on "anti-Catholic activity, and specifically against Catholic teachers in public schools."

The district stated there are currently no plans to rename the schools, but explained that the email was sent as a way to cultivate an "inclusive process in which all stakeholders will have the opportunity to contribute input."

Additionally, the district said that several streets, parks and historic properties were also named after KKK members in Tempe.

Historically, it was not uncommon for members of the KKK to hold respected titles. In the 1920s, the Maricopa County Attorney, Maricopa County sheriff, mayor of Phoenix, mayor of Tempe, Arizona Secretary of State, Arizona State Treasurer all were revealed to be members of the KKK.

Recently, changes have been made throughout the Valley and across the nation to remove names or monuments related to the Confederacy and other symbols associated with racism.

While the district made parents aware of the school names on Friday, citing a recent review of historical records, the Human Relations Commission has known about these connections since December 2020.

The Tempe City Council announced that they will discuss the recommendation to change the names of parks and street names – Hudson Drive, Hudson Lane, Laird Street, and Hudson, Harelson and Redden parks – at their meeting on Oct. 21.

The school district's governing board will handle decisions about the school names.

“Bringing this issue forward for community awareness and consideration is the right thing to do,” said Tempe City Manager Andrew Ching. “Together we can acknowledge the past and make purposeful decisions that reflect our community values of equality and anti-discrimination.”

