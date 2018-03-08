SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Three Saguaro High School football players were taken to the hospital after they reported feeling sick at the end of practice Wednesday morning.

All three have been treated and released, according to a release from the Scottsdale Unified School District.

In light of current weather conditions, the football team’s practice schedule has been modified.

Thursday’s session consisted of an indoor film session only, and there was no practice on Friday.

Pre-season training on the field will resume Saturday, the district said.

