3 people seriously injured after car crash in Phoenix

The Phoenix Fire Department said the crash occurred at Central Avenue and Dobbins Road between a van and a semi-truck.

PHOENIX — Three people were seriously injured after two cars crashed in Phoenix on Thursday morning.

Four people were involved, but three were seriously injured.

The three people who were seriously injured were a child, a 19-year-old woman and a man in his 40s, the department said.

They were all taken to a local hospital for treatment. The fourth person was evaluated and did not want to be taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

Traffic is closed in all directions at Central Avenue and Dobbins Road.

Phoenix police are on the scene.

