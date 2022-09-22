3 people in critical condition after car crash in north Phoenix

Authorities say one person had to be extricated from the wrecked vehicle.

PHOENIX — Three people were taken to the hospital Thursday for critical injuries sustained from a car crash in north Phoenix.

The multi-vehicle collision occurred near 23rd Avenue and Happy Valley Road at about 2 p.m., according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Once firefighters arrived at the scene, an individual had to be extricated from a wrecked vehicle.

Two men and a women were taken to the hospital. Two of the patients were listed as being in "extremely critical condition" and the third was in "critical condition," officials said.

Phoenix police are currently investigating how the collision occurred.

