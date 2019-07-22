PHOENIX — Three people, including a 1-year-old child, were being treated for injuries after fire crews found a vehicle upside down in the garage of a West Valley home.

Captain Chris Gentry with the Phoenix Fire Department said fire crews responded to a call of a vehicle that struck a house in the area of 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road.

Gentry said crews found the car upside down in the garage and said the passengers, a 21-year-old man, a 17-year-old girl and the child, appeared to have gotten out of the vehicle themselves.

RELATED: Car crashes into Phoenix home after possible road rage incident

The child is in unstable condition, Gentry said. The condition of the other two passengers was not immediately known.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

Phoenix police were investigating.

Stay with 12 News for the latest.