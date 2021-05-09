1 person dead, 3 hospitalized in head-on crash in west Phoenix

One person was pronounced dead on the scene, officials said.

PHOENIX — One person has died in a head-on collision in west Phoenix that sent three people to the hospital Sunday, authorities from the Phoenix Fire Department said.

Just after 11 a.m., officials responded to a three-car crash on Camelback Road and El Mirage Road.

All three drivers had to be transported to the hospital with one of them needing to be extricated from their vehicle, officials said. One driver had life-threatening injuries.

One man who was a passenger was pronounced dead on the scene, authorities said.

Officials have not determined if speed and or impairment are factors in the crash. Camelback Road will be closed from El Mirage Road to 107th Avenue for several hours.

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating the crash scene.

