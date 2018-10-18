PHOENIX - Three people are dead and two others are in extremely critical condition after a single-vehicle rollover crash near I-17 and Bell Road early Thursday morning, according to Phoenix police.

When crews arrived on scene, they extricated the five people trapped inside the vehicle, officials say. Two of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene, one died at a hospital and two more remain in extremely critical condition.

Phoenix police say the car was westbound on Bell Road when it lost control and hit a pole. Police say it's unknown at this time if speed or impairment are factors.

According to Phoenix police, Bell Road is closed in both directions between 19th Avenue and Black Canyon Highway and will remain that way through rush hour.

© 2018 KPNX