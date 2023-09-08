3 people in critical condition after car crashes into Phoenix dialysis center

The crash occurred Wednesday at a dialysis center near 19th and Dunlap avenues.

PHOENIX — Three people were taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after a car crashed into a dialysis center near 19th and Dunlap avenues.

The Phoenix Fire Department said they arrived on the scene around 1 p.m. to find a vehicle had crashed into a section of the building. Two women and a man were transported to the hospital in critical condition, the fire department said.

Phoenix police said the driver involved in the crash remained on the scene. The investigation into what led up to the crash is ongoing.

The injured patients were located near the front of the dialysis center when the car made impact, the fire department said.

Footage from the scene shows several people getting taken out in wheelchairs of the damaged building. Witnesses told 12News they were in the middle of getting their dialysis treatment when a car busted through the building and hit three people.

Inside the center, 12News could see glass was shattered, equipment smashed together, and medical supplies strewn about.

This is a developing story.

UP TO SPEED

What is the Valley?:

“The Valley” is what locals call the Phoenix Metropolitan Area. It is considered the largest metropolitan area in the Southwest.

The Valley is made up of various major cities other than Phoenix, including:

Mesa

Chandler

Scottsdale

Tempe

Glendale

Surprise

Peoria

Gilbert

El Mirage

Avondale

Litchfield Park

Goodyear

Buckeye

Whether a city is in the “East Valley” or “West Valley” depends on where it is in relation to Phoenix.

The cities of the Valley have a combined population of 4,845,832 people, according to the 2020 United States Census. This makes it the 11th largest metropolitan area in the country right behind the Boston and Atlanta areas.

How big is Maricopa County?:

Maricopa County is the United States’ 4th largest county in terms of population with 4,485,414 people, according to the 2020 Census.

The county contains around 63% of Arizona’s population and is 9,224 square miles. That makes the county larger than seven U.S. states (Rhode Island, Delaware, Connecticut, Hawaii, New Jersey, Massachusetts and New Hampshire).

One of the largest park systems in the nation is also located in Maricopa County. The county has an estimated 120,000 acres of open space parks that includes hundreds of miles of trails, nature centers and campgrounds.

The county’s seat is located in Phoenix, which is also the state capital and the census-designated 5th most populous city in the United States.