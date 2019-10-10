PHOENIX — Three pedestrians were injured after a crash in Phoenix early Thursday morning, officials said.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the area near 19th Ave. and Glenrosa for a report of a crash involving pedestrians. Firefighters treated and transported two adults and they were reported to be in serious condition by Phoenix fire.

A third pedestrian was evaluated and refused transport to the hospital, Phoenix fire said.

Phoenix police will be in charge of the incident investigation.