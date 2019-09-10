PHOENIX — Three people are in the hospital after being hit by a pickup truck near Thomas Road and 75th Avenue Tuesday evening while they were walking in the crosswalk, police say.

According to police, a 6-year-old boy is in extremely critical condition, a 21-year-old man is in critical condition and a 28-year-old woman is in serious condition.

The man and woman were babysitting the 6-year-old, police say.

The driver of the pickup truck remained on the scene and police say they determined he was not impaired.

The investigation is ongoing.