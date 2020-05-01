MESA, Ariz. — Mesa police said officers arrested six juveniles at Skateland Mesa Saturday night after disruptive behavior led to fighting, which led to assaults on at least three officers.

Police said around 1,000 individuals were in attendance at Skateland Mesa and officers were called around 10:30 p.m. after reports of fights.

As officers arrived, police say hundreds of individuals were seen running from the scene and three officers were assaulted and suffered minor to no injuries.

Police said the juveniles involved were referred to juvenile court and have been released to parents or guardians. They ranged in age from 13-17.



