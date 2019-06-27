PHOENIX — Police are looking for a suspect in two shootings in Phoenix early Monday that appeared related.

Around 2:45 a.m., two men were found in the street with critical gunshot wounds near 17th Avenue and Mountain View Road.

David Romero, 18, and Gabriel Chacon, 24, were pronounced deceased on the scene, police said.

About a half hour later, police responded to another shooting near 35th and Missouri avenues, where officers found a female of unknown age critically wounded by gunfire.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was also pronounced deceased at the scene.

During the investigation, a vehicle matching the description of one seen leaving the two scenes was found near 33rd Avenue and Van Buren Street.

Police said the two scenes are likely related. A suspect has not been found.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on either case, call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 or 480-837-8446 for Spanish. Callers may remain anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $1,000.