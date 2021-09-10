3 injured after jet ski crash at Lake Pleasant

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Three people were injured Friday afternoon after a pair of jet skis crashed into each other on Lake Pleasant, according to the Peoria Fire Department.
A man and two women were riding on the watercraft when they collided for reasons that are still under investigation.
All of them were rushed to a hospital after the crash.
One woman is in critical condition while the other had minor injuries. The man is in serious condition, according to firefighters.
