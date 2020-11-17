3 injured after multi-vehicle crash in Phoenix involving bus

The Phoenix Fire Department said the crash occurred near 16th and Van Buren streets.

PHOENIX — Three people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash involving a bus in Phoenix early Tuesday.

The Phoenix Fire Department said the crash occurred near 16th and Van Buren streets.

Fire crews were dispatched for a multi-vehicle accident and arrived on scene to find a three-vehicle accident involving a bus.

Three people, a 35-year-old man, a 35-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man, were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No one on the bus was injured.

No one was extricated at the scene.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area.