Fireworks cause 3 separate house fires in Glendale, officials say

Glendale firefighters have had to deal with multiple residential fires set off by fireworks.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Independence Day is a popular holiday, but that doesn't mean it's without risks. As much fun as fireworks are, they're still pyrotechnics that need to be handled with care.

Officials with the Glendale Fire Department announced Monday morning that they had dealt with four fires in less than 12 hours, three of which are believed to have been caused by fireworks.

The fires:

Homes on West Seldon Lane, West Stella Avenue, and West Yucca street were damaged by fireworks, and six people have been displaced because of it.

On Seldon Lane, just after 9 p.m., neighbors called to report that a nearby garage was on fire, officials said.

Fire crews found large amounts of flame consuming the garage and back patio. Although crews were able to extinguish the flames through high heat and heavy smoke, the home was extensively damaged.

3 people and 3 dogs were in the home and managed to safely escape from the fire. No firefighters were injured, but officials reported that one person needed medical assistance.

That person did not need to be taken to the hospital.

Fire Investigators found that the fire was firework-related, and started on the back patio before moving to the garage and home.

Minutes after the call went out for this fire, another fire was reported on Stella Avenue around 9:20 p.m. on the front porch of a home.

When firefighters arrived, they found that the home's exterior had been charred.

Witnesses and the family who lived at the home said that they'd been shooting fireworks on the front porch, and placed the used fireworks on a box beside the front door, officials said.

Those used fireworks caught the box on fire, but it burnt itself out before spreading to the home.

Finally, just after midnight, crews responded to a call for a trash can fire that had spread to a small house's back patio. Officials said they were able to contain the fire to the back of the home.

However, the family of three that lived there will still be displaced due to damages.

Once again, officials found that the fire had been started by improperly disposed of fireworks.

No injuries were reported, but all three fires could have been prevented.

As @smokey_bear would tell you, more human-caused wildfires start on July 4th than any other day of the year. Follow local fireworks restrictions, be safe, and when possible, leave the fireworks to professionals and nature.



Check out some info on nature’s fireworks! #4thOfJuly pic.twitter.com/OyZNmZjsi4 — National Weather Service (@NWS) July 4, 2022

What's legal?

According to Arizona law, the only legal fireworks are actually firecrackers and ground explosives. Sparklers are also legal, as are those spinning sparklers on the ground.

The key phrase is "on the ground."

Arizona law prohibits any fireworks that are launched in the air. That goes for the large fireworks that you see at permitted, legal shows. But it also includes things like bottle rockets.

How to stay safe

The National Safety Council recommends the following practices when using legal fireworks:

Never allow young children to handle fireworks

Older children should use them only under close adult supervision

Never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol

Anyone using fireworks or standing nearby should wear protective eyewear

Never hold lighted fireworks in your hands

Never light them indoors

Only use them away from people, houses and flammable material

Never point or throw fireworks at another person

Only light one device at a time and maintain a safe distance after lighting

Never ignite devices in a container

Do not try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks

Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding

Keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don't go off or in case of fire

Never use illegal fireworks

