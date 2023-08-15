FD: 3 hospitalized in HazMat situation at Perryville prison

Three staff members were exposed to an unknown substance and taken to a nearby trauma center, Goodyear Fire Department officials said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Three staff members at Perryville prison were taken to a local trauma center after being exposed to an "unknown substance" at the San Carlos unit at Perryville prison, Goodyear Fire Department officials said.

Fire and HazMat crews from Goodyear, AFMA, and Phoenix responded to the situation. The three people exposed were taken to the trauma center before fire departments arrived, officials said.

First responders are currently working to learn if anyone else was exposed, and what treatment they may need.

There is no word on what the substance is at this time. The condition of the three people exposed is also unknown.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for more updates.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

Watch 12News+ for free

You can now watch 12News content anytime, anywhere thanks to the 12News+ app!

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

Users can also watch on-demand videos of top stories, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona-specific features and vintage videos from the 12News archives.

Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for "12 News KPNX."