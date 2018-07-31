Phoenix firefighters have taken three people to hospitals for medical issues after Monday night's storm knocked out power at Washington Manor, a city-run senior living facility.

The Phoenix Fire Department said that a 73-year-old woman was transported with heat-related issues, while a 74-year-old man is being treated for abdominal pain. A 64-year-old woman was also taken to a hospital with difficulty breathing.

Fire officials said that about 120 people live at the facility and approximately 30 of them have been taken to McDowell Place Senior Center. As of 1 p.m., 20 residents are refusing to leave their units and about 25 of them are waiting for firefighters to help them get to McDowell Place.

Residents said they were told power may be restored around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Some of the 120 residents have gone with family members or left the facility on their own.

A release from Phoenix FD said the department has set up two portable generators and air conditioners at the building to help people cool down.

