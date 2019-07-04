PHOENIX — Officials say two adults and a baby are dead, and three firefighters are injured after a serious crash that caused a fire truck to roll over in west Phoenix.

The Phoenix Police Department said one adult died at the scene of the crash at 29th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, while another adult and a 6-month-old baby were pronounced dead after they were transported to the hospital.

All three of those who died were in a pickup truck involved in the crash, police say.

Two of the injured firefighters were initially taken to the hospital in critical condition but the police department says now all three firefighters are in stable condition.

It is uncertain how the crash happened but photos from the scene show the fire truck on its side. Authorities have not released any other information about the crash.

Bethany Home Road will be closed for the next several hours from 27th Avenue to 31st Avenue as officers investigate the crash, the Phoenix Police Department says.

People should avoid the area and use a different route.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information becomes available.