Three children are in serious condition after a crash in north Phoenix Tuesday afternoon, Phoenix Fire Department officials said.

The two-vehicle crash is near 43rd Avenue and Happy Valley Road. The children are 16- and 13-year-old girls and an 11-year-old boy.

Phoenix FD medical personnel transported all three minors to the hospital with serious injuries after extricating them in the crash.

An adult was also evaluated at the scene but was not taken to the hospital.

It's not clear what caused the crash.