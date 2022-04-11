3 children, 2 women injured following crash on SR-51 at Loop 202 interchange

Phoenix fire crews said that three vehicles were involved with one on its side and smoking.

PHOENIX — A car crash on State Route 51 at the Loop 202 interchange left 5 people injured, including 3 children Friday night.

Arriving Phoenix fire crews say they found three vehicles involved in the crash with one on its side and smoking.

A fire protection hose line was extended to address the smoke. An extrication was performed to free one of the passengers from their car, crews said.

Two 28-year-old women were transported to the hospital in critical condition. Three minors were also transported but are in stable condition, Phoenix fire said.

Southbound lanes at State Route 51 later re-opened at the Interstate 10 interchange. However, the Arizona DOT says the right lanes at McDowell Road remain closed.

