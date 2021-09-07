26-year veteran Phoenix police officer dies from medical issue

PHOENIX — A veteran officer with the Phoenix Police Department died in early September from a medical issue, according to the department.
Sgt. Tom Craig died last Friday for reasons that the department didn’t elaborate on.
Craig joined the force in April of 1995 and served the Phoenix community until his death.
“Please keep his family, friends, and co-workers in your thoughts,” the department wrote on social media. “Rest in Peace Sgt. Craig, you will be dearly missed.”
