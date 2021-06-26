26 residents displaced in Phoenix apartment fire, none injured

A fire at the Tides at East Glendale Apartments early Saturday morning caused 26 residents to be out of a home.

PHOENIX — No one was injured in a Phoenix apartment fire early Saturday morning, but 26 of the apartment's residents will be out of a home, officials said.

The Phoenix Fire Department said crews responded to a three-story building with heavy smoke coming from the third floor at the Tides at East Glendale Apartments on Glendale Ave.

Firefighters found and extinguished the fire in the attic of the building.

The fire department's crisis response team assisted the 26 residents displaced on how to move forward. Officials said two residents were treated for smoke inhalation but were in stable condition.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Up to Speed