PHOENIX (AP) — The mother of a woman killed in a crash involving a Phoenix Fire Department truck has filed a $25 million wrongful death claim against the city.

The claim alleges negligence by the firefighters operating the truck and their supervisors. It also says the fire truck was going at "an unreasonably high rate of speed" when it entered the intersection.

Phoenix Fire Engine 18 was headed to an emergency fire call when it collided with the pickup truck carrying the family. Police have said the fire engine was running its sirens and lights and the pickup made a left turn in front of the oncoming fire truck at a west Phoenix intersection.

The April 7 crash resulted in the deaths of 19-year-old Dariana Serrano, her 20-year-old boyfriend Kenneth Collins and the couple's 3-month-old son.

The claim was filed last month by a lawyer representing Serrano's mother and is a precursor to a lawsuit.

12 News reached out to the City of Phoenix, which said it does not usually comment on pending litigation.

