North Phoenix apartment fire displaces 25 people

PHOENIX — Twenty-five people have been displaced after an apartment fire Saturday near 27th Avenue and Cactus Road, the Phoenix Fire Department tweeted.

Crews responded just after noon and found flames coming from the second floor of the two-story apartment complex.

The Community Assistance Program was on the scene to offer support. No injuries were reported.

This incident is currently under investigation by the Phoenix Fire Investigation Task Force.

25 people will be displaced after an apartment fire near 27th Ave & Cactus Rd. There are no reported injuries and the Community Assistance Program is on the scene to assist the occupants. pic.twitter.com/JsuqcpV9mj — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) July 22, 2023

