Traffic was backed up on southbound I-17 near 7th Avenue Monday morning after a 24-ton tanker leaked hot tar onto the freeway.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said the truck spilled the tar after a crash before the 7th Avenue exit.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the spill shutdown the off-ramp, frontage roads and the far right lane in the area.

The truck was moved to the bottom of the off-ramp, DPS said, and ADOT is working to clean up the spill.

All lanes of southbound I-17 in the area reopened just before 7:30 a.m., but the 7th Avenue off-ramp remained closed.