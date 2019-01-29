PHOENIX — Phoenix police are searching for a 23-year-old man who has been missing for nearly a week.

Dongdi "Jason" Wu was last seen Thursday, Jan. 24 near 16th Street and Baseline Road, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Wu is described as 5-foot-8 and 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on his chest, back and left ankle.

He primarily speaks Chinese.

If you have any information about Wu's whereabouts, call Phoenix PD's missing persons unit at 602-534-2121 or after hours call 602-262-6141.