There have not been any injuries reported, officials said.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Fire Department is working to assist 22 people stuck on a stalled roller coaster at Castles N' Coasters on Saturday evening.

The roller coaster is stalled at around 20 feet high, fire officials said. No injuries have been reported.

Phoenix fire personnel have set up a strategy to help the people off safely.

12 News will continue to update as more information is provided.

Up to Speed