2023 Cactus League: The economic impact by the numbers

A new report shows the economic impact of the Cactus League during the 2023 spring season.

PHOENIX — Spring in the Valley means plenty of sunshine, great temperatures and spring training baseball.

The Cactus League heads to State 48 every year and brings plenty of athletes, coaches and fans to the area. It also brings a huge economic boon to the Valley. Founded in 1947, the Cactus League has 15 Major League Baseball teams training at 10 facilities across Maricopa County.

Here's a look at the impact the 2023 Cactus League season had on Arizona.

1,565,182

The number of fans that attended 216 games in 2023, according to Cactus League officials. That is an average of 7,246.

$418.5 million

That is how much the 2023 Cactus League season generated for Arizona’s Gross Domestic Product, according to a study by the Seidman Research Institute at Arizona State University’s W.P. Carey School of Business.

$710.2 million

Is the total economic activity or gross output the 2023 season generated. The study says it's a windfall for Arizona’s tourism economy as it continues to rebound from the pandemic.

5,893

The number of jobs created by spending from Cactus League visitors, according to the study. The jobs paid $271.9 million in 2023. Spring training also directly generated a total of $36.6 million in taxes for the state ($28.4 million) and local governments ($8.2 million).

“While Cactus League games may not count, their economic impact certainly does,” Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs said. “I am laser-focused on creating jobs and building businesses right here in Arizona, and the Cactus League is a critical partner in doing just that. I want to congratulate the Cactus League on your excellent work this past season and all you have done for communities across Arizona.”

$421.25

According to the study, the median Cactus League visitor attends three games, spends four nights in Arizona and spends $421.25 per day.

“As Arizona’s longest-running national sporting event, the Cactus League has developed an unmatched following of fans from across the country,” Cactus League Executive Director Bridget Binsbacher said. “And while those fans come to cheer for their favorite teams, they take the time to explore other attractions in our beautiful state. The positive financial impacts of spring training extend far beyond the Cactus League’s footprint.”

To complete the study, a release from Cactus League officials said researchers conducted face-to-face surveys with 3,386 out-of-state visitors who came to Arizona for games at all 10 Cactus League ballparks. They also only measured new dollars that flowed into Arizona due to spring training.

