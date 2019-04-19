PHOENIX — Phoenix police released the findings of a study on the 2018 officer-involved shootings from the department Friday. Police Chief Jeri Williams joined Mayor Kate Gallego and other officials to discuss the findings by the National Police Foundation.

During the news conference, Mayor Gallego said the release of this study is just part of the process of learning more about this issue.

"Today is not the first step in this journey, nor is it the last," Mayor Gallego said. "The Phoenix Police Department has already been working hard on these safety issues."

Gallego added that the police department has dramatically changed how they train their officers, moving from a military-style training to training that uses reality-based scenarios focusing on problem solving.

The National Police Foundation study showed that while officer-involved shootings were up in 2018, so were assaults on officers. Assaults on officers involving firearms doubled in 2018.

The NPF also pointed out that the increase in officer-involved shootings was Valley-wide, not just in the Phoenix Police Department.

Along with the findings from researching the 2018 officer-involved shootings, the NPF also offered nine recommendations for the department moving forward. Here's how they all break down.

Document when officers point their guns at a person/s. The NPF wanted to see this happen in the next six months. Improve consistency in data collection for periodic analysis of officer-involved shootings. This was a long-term goal. Continue to improve training and track that training has been completed. Increase transparency through the sharing of data and information with the community. As transparency and accountability are increased, meaningful community engagement must be undertaken beyond PPD-selected advisory group and participation. Increase presence of proactive policing units that can reduce crime rates. Conduct a staffing study to determine if Phoenix Police has sufficient officers to respond to calls for service demands and provide adequate back-up for responding officers. Continue improvements to the current Records Management System. Progress understanding of mental health issues, crisis response and treatment needs in the community.

