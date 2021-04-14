20-year-old Tempe staple facing permanent closure

Rula Bula Irish Pub says it was not given the option to renew its lease on Mill Avenue with Canada and Florida-based landlord.

TEMPE, Ariz — Rula Bula Irish Pub says that it was not given the option to renew its lease, meaning it will close its doors following 20 years on Mill Avenue.

According to a GoFundMe page set up by owner Steve Goumas, he asked to sign a lease ensuring 30 to 100 years. The hope was to stay "in the historic Andre Building."

The landlord company, Wexford Developments, allegedly never responded to the request. The GoFundMe claims that the space has already been leased to a new renter beginning in June.

Goumas wrote that the fundraising page was created as a way to "transition the business as well as to assist dedicated staff financially, and aid the local community including the homeless and veteran charities".