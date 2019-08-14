A 2-year-old boy was found unresponsive in the family pool and taken to a local hospital in extremely critical condition, the Phoenix Fire Department says.

Phoenix and Tolleson fire crews responded to a call near 83rd Avenue and Buckeye Road. When crews arrived the 2-year-old boy was unresponsive and not breathing, Phoenix Fire Department said.

Firefighters said the child was last seen about 10 minutes before he was found in the pool and the 911 call was made. The family initiated CPR prior to fire crews arriving at the home, according to Phoenix Fire.

Fire crews continued CPR and advanced life support care and took the child to the hospital.

The incident is under investigation. Sky 12 video of the scene shows there is a fence around the pool.