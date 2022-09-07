2-year-old boy pulled from Kiwanis Lake in Tempe, police say

The child wandered away from family at the park and was found in the lake by other people.

TEMPE, Ariz. — A 2-year-old boy is in stable condition after being pulled from Kiwanis Lake in Tempe Saturday afternoon.

Tempe police said the child wandered away from a family at the park and was found by some bystanders. They began performing CPR on the child.

Officials took over live-saving measures once they arrived on the scene. The boy was taken to a local hospital for further medical attention.

It is unknown at this time how long the child was in the lake.

This is the second incident of a child being pulled from the water today in the Valley.

A two-year-girl was pulled from a backyard pool in west Phoenix and was transported to the hospital but sadly did not survive.

Drowning Prevention Tips:

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children between ages 1-4 aside from birth defects, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Three children die every day as a result of drowning. Here are some tips from the CDC on how to protect children around water:

Learn life-saving skills.

Everyone should know the basics of swimming (floating, moving through the water) and CPR.

Fence it off.

Install a four-sided isolation fence, with self–closing and self–latching gates, around backyard swimming pools. This can help keep children away from the area when they aren’t supposed to be swimming. Pool fences should completely separate the house and play area from the pool.

Life jackets are a must.

Make sure kids wear life jackets in and around natural bodies of water, such as lakes or the ocean, even if they know how to swim. Life jackets can be used in and around pools for weaker swimmers too.

Keep a close watch