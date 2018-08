MESA, Ariz. — The Mesa Police Department said Monday a 2-year-old boy rushed to the hospital Saturday after being pulled from a backyard pool has died.

The boy was transported to a nearby hospital from a Mesa home near Dobson and Guadalupe roads.

A Monday morning release from the department said the boy died Sunday evening at the hospital.

Police said they are still investigating, but there are no pending charges in the case.

