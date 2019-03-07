PHOENIX — A 2-year-old boy is in extremely critical condition after he was found in a backyard pool near Indian School Road and 59th Avenue, firefighters say.

The Phoenix Fire Department said the boy was underwater for about five minutes.

Crews responded to the home around 5 p.m. and performed CPR on the child. The boy did not have a pulse as he was taken to a local hospital, firefighters said.

This is a developing story and will be updated when we learn more.

