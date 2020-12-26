2-year-old in 'extremely critical condition' after being found in pool

Phoenix fire crews said that the child was transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

PHOENIX — A 2-year-old boy is in "extremely critical condition" after being found in a pool, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

Fire crews were dispatched to a residence near the intersection of North 43rd Drive and West Misty Willow Lane, the department said. They found the parents of the boy doing CPR on him when they got to the residence.

Firefighters said that they were told the boy had fallen into a pool and became unresponsive. Immediate emergency treatment was also initiated by paramedics and EMTs before the child was transported to the hospital in an ambulance.

The boy or the family has not yet been identified by the fire department. No further details about the incident were released.