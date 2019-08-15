SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A 2-year-old was taken to a local hospital in critical condition after the toddler was pulled from a pool Wednesday.

It happened at a home near Mountain View Road and 124th Street in Scottsdale. Family members were performing CPR when paramedics arrived on the scene.

It is unknown how long the child was underwater. Police are investigating what happened.

