2-year-old in critical condition after being pulled from Phoenix pool

Firefighters transported a young boy to the hospital Thursday morning after he was submerged underwater for an unknown amount of time.

PHOENIX — A 2-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was pulled from a swimming pool in central Phoenix, authorities said.

The child was found unresponsive by the time firefighters arrived at a residence near 10th Street and Maryland Avenue, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

The boy had been submerged underwater for an unknown amount of time before he was pulled out. He was transported to the hospital and his condition was categorized as "extremely critical," the fire department said.

