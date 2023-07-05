2-year-old in 'extremely' critical condition after being found in swimming pool in Phoenix

Crews responded to the area of Dobbins Road and 43rd Avenue at 4 p.m., where the child was found in a pool, according to the fire department.

PHOENIX — A 2-year-old girl is in extremely critical condition after she was found in a swimming pool Sunday afternoon, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Crews responded to the area of Dobbins Road and 43rd Avenue at 4 p.m.

The fire department said the girl was in the pool for an unspecified amount of time.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and began to administer advanced life support measures to the girl, according to the fire department.

She was then transported to a local pediatric hospital in extremely critical condition.

