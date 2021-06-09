2-year-old hospitalized after nearly drowning in Laveen pool

PHOENIX — A toddler was rushed to a hospital Monday afternoon after being pulled out of a pool in Laveen.
Phoenix firefighters said the 2-year-old boy was discovered by family members, but it’s unclear how long he was underwater.
The near-drowning happened at a house near Southern and 67th avenues, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.
First-responders rushed the boy to a children’s hospital where authorities said he is in extremely critical condition.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with 12 News for the latest on this story.
Up to Speed
Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.