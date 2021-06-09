2-year-old hospitalized after nearly drowning in Laveen pool

The near-drowning happened at a house near Southern and 67th avenues, and the boy is in extremely critical condition.

PHOENIX — A toddler was rushed to a hospital Monday afternoon after being pulled out of a pool in Laveen.

Phoenix firefighters said the 2-year-old boy was discovered by family members, but it’s unclear how long he was underwater.

The near-drowning happened at a house near Southern and 67th avenues, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

First-responders rushed the boy to a children’s hospital where authorities said he is in extremely critical condition.

