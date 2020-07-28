x
2-year-old girl in serious condition after being pulled from Phoenix pool

PHOENIX — A 2-year-old girl is in serious condition after she was pulled unconscious from her backyard pool in Phoenix.

The Phoenix Fire Department said crews were dispatched to the home near 51st Avenue and Thomas Road on Tuesday. 

Police arrived to the scene first and started doing CPR before fire arrived and continued the effort. 

According to Phoenix Fire, bystanders said the girl was underwater for an unknown amount of time. 

It was not immediately known how the girl got into the pool. She was taken to a local hospital.

No other information was immediately known. 

This is a developing situation. Stay tuned to 12 News for the latest.

