2-year-old girl in critical condition after drowning incident in north Phoenix

PHOENIX — A two-year-old girl is in critical condition after being found unresponsive in north Phoenix Saturday evening, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Firefighters said when they arrived on the scene, the girl was receiving CPR from her family at a home near 19th and Dunlap avenues.

Crews began life support measures and transported her to the hospital in "extremely critical condition," Phoenix fire said.

It is unknown how long the girl was in the water.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for further updates.

Drowning Prevention Tips:

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children between ages 1-4 aside from birth defects, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Three children die every day as a result of drowning. Here are some tips from the CDC on how to protect children around water:

Learn life-saving skills.

Everyone should know the basics of swimming (floating, moving through the water) and CPR.

Fence it off.

Install a four-sided isolation fence, with self–closing and self–latching gates, around backyard swimming pools. This can help keep children away from the area when they aren’t supposed to be swimming. Pool fences should completely separate the house and play area from the pool.

Life jackets are a must.

Make sure kids wear life jackets in and around natural bodies of water, such as lakes or the ocean, even if they know how to swim. Life jackets can be used in and around pools for weaker swimmers too.

Keep a close watch