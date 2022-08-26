2-year-old found outside Surprise home covered 'head-to-toe' in animal feces, police say

The child was found by officers covered "head-to-toe" in what appeared to be animal feces, court records show.

SURPRISE, Ariz. — A toddler was found alone Thursday outside a West Valley home covered "head-to-toe" in what appeared to believe animal feces.

Surprise police responded around 5 p.m. in the area near West Gelding Drive after receiving a call of the child being left unattended outside a home.

When officers arrived, the 2-year-old was outside in temperatures above 102 degrees wearing only pants and diapers. He was covered in "what appeared to be animal fecal matter from head to toe, on his face, eyes and in between his toes," court documents say.

Witnesses told police that the child was believed to be outside unattended for up to one hour, officers noted.

Officers said the inside of the house was also cluttered with trash and animal fecal matter throughout the residence. Several animals were observed living at the property.

Cheyenne L. Finney, 28, was arrested and the child was turned over to the Department of Child Safety. She is facing a charges of child abuse.

