2-year-old drowns in pool of Mesa home

MESA, Ariz. — A 2-year-old child died Wednesday afternoon after drowning in the pool of a Mesa home.

Firefighters say family members found the child at the bottom of the pool at a home near 25th Street and North Windsor around 6 p.m.

When crews arrived, they started CPR and tried to resuscitate the child while being rushed to Banner Desert Medical Center.

Authorities say the child passed away at the hospital in the evening and that the Mesa Police Homicide Unit is investigating.