x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Valley

2-year-old boy in extremely critical condition after being pulled out of a pool

The child was not breathing when he was pulled out of a pool in Phoenix Sunday morning.
Credit: Richard Prange

PHOENIX — A 2-year-old boy is in the hospital in extremely critical condition after he was pulled out of a pool in Phoenix, Sunday morning. 

EMS arrived at a home on N. 12th Place and found that the boy was not breathing, the Phoenix Fire Department said. EMS continued giving CPR that was started on the child before they came. 

Officials said the family does not know how long the child was in the water.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updates.

Related Articles

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.