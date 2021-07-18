2-year-old boy in extremely critical condition after being pulled out of a pool

The child was not breathing when he was pulled out of a pool in Phoenix Sunday morning.

PHOENIX — A 2-year-old boy is in the hospital in extremely critical condition after he was pulled out of a pool in Phoenix, Sunday morning.

EMS arrived at a home on N. 12th Place and found that the boy was not breathing, the Phoenix Fire Department said. EMS continued giving CPR that was started on the child before they came.

Officials said the family does not know how long the child was in the water.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updates.

Up to Speed