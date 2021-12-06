2-year-old boy dies after drowning incident in Tempe

Tempe Fire Medical Rescue responded to the scene around 8 p.m. and found the child floating in a pool, officials said.

TEMPE, Ariz — A 2-year-old boy has died after drowning in Tempe on Saturday night.

Tempe Fire Medical Rescue responded to a residence near McClintock Drive and Warner Road around 8 p.m. and found the child floating in the pool, officials said.

Responders performed CPR before the boy was transported to the hospital where he ultimately passed away, officials said.

It is unclear what events led up to the incident, according to officials.

