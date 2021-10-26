2-year-old and adult man dead after wrong-way crash in Tempe, police say

The 2-year-old was reportedly unrestrained in the car being driven the wrong way by a suspected impaired juvenile, the Tempe Police Department said.

TEMPE, Ariz. — A 2-year-old child and a man were both declared dead at the scene of a wrong-way crash in Tempe, according to the city's police department.

Three other people involved in the overnight crash have been transported to the hospital with serious injuries, officers said.

The driver of the wrong-way vehicle is a juvenile who officers expect was under the influence, police said. The car that he was driving had four people inside of it, including a 2-year-old, the mother of the child and an adult man.

He was driving north on the southbound lanes near the intersection of Southern Avenue and Price Road when he hit another car being driven by an adult woman, the department said.

The mother of the child and the juvenile driver were both transported to a local hospital in serious condition, police said. The woman driver of the other car was also seriously injured and transported to a hospital.

Detectives are on the scene of the collision and are investigating the scene, officers said. There is no word on whether the crash is causing delays in traffic.

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12 News for the latest information.

