2 winning Powerball tickets worth $100,000 sold in Arizona

PHOENIX — Jostle your junk drawers and pick through your pockets, a big payday might be in your future.
Arizona Lottery officials announced Tuesday that two Powerball tickets were sold in Arizona for Monday night's drawing. Both tickets are worth $100,000 after hitting the $50,000 prize with the Powerplay.
The tickets were sold at two separate locations. Here are the details:
Safeway
29834 N Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek
$50,000 - player added Powerplay making the cash prize $100,000
Circle K
4815 E Carefree Hwy., Phoenix
$50,000 - player added Powerplay making the cash prize $100,000
The new Powerball Jackpot is expected to be an estimated $653 million ($350.5 million cash value). If someone wins Wednesday's jackpot, it will be the eighth-largest in Powerball.
