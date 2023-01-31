2 winning Powerball tickets worth $100,000 sold in Arizona

A pair of lottery winners are a bit richer after two winning Powerball tickets were sold in the Valley.

PHOENIX — Jostle your junk drawers and pick through your pockets, a big payday might be in your future.

Arizona Lottery officials announced Tuesday that two Powerball tickets were sold in Arizona for Monday night's drawing. Both tickets are worth $100,000 after hitting the $50,000 prize with the Powerplay.

The tickets were sold at two separate locations. Here are the details:

Safeway

29834 N Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek

$50,000 - player added Powerplay making the cash prize $100,000

Circle K

4815 E Carefree Hwy., Phoenix

$50,000 - player added Powerplay making the cash prize $100,000

The new Powerball Jackpot is expected to be an estimated $653 million ($350.5 million cash value). If someone wins Wednesday's jackpot, it will be the eighth-largest in Powerball.

