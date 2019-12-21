Two Mesa-area veterans received life-changing gifts Friday afternoon.

The Veterans Resource Center in Mesa, a program run out of the United Way, received two cars donated for veterans in need.

I had a chance to be there as the keys were handed over.

Army veteran George Campbell received a Toyota Matrix. He says it will be a life-changer.

"It’s awesome. I’m very excited and honored," said Campbell.

Campbell works full-time helping veterans transition into affordable housing to help escape homelessness.

"I’ve been having to do it by borrowing cars and getting rides. It allows me to do my job that much better," Campbell said.

RELATED: Volunteers gathered in Phoenix to lay wreaths on thousands of veterans' tombstones

Army veteran William Mauzerall beamed with gratitude. The licensed massage therapist was gifted a Chevy Equinox and says this will allow him to get back to work.

“This is a game-changer," Mauzerall said.

The cars were donated by Mary Stoltz and Sun Valley Health.

United Way CEO Mark Young says the donations will have an immediate impact.

"It allows them to get to appointments. It allows them to get over to the VA and get to their appointments and get the stuff they need and having that transportation is transformative," Young said.

RELATED: Veteran who was driven 2,200 miles to new home by Glendale officer dies

"I’m a veteran, twenty year Air Force, and to be able to give a vehicle and to be able to help another veteran out like this, especially during this time of year, is great," Jeff Riedel, Sun Valley Community Health's outreach director, said.

As for George Campbell and William Mauzerall both men say these cars not only moving their lives forward, but they’ll also be able to pay it forward for others.

"It’s going to enhance what I already do and that’s an awesome feeling," said Campbell.

"It’s amazing and will help me get to work," said Mauzerall.