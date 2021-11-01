2 teens killed in Glendale car crash

Joseph Daniel Saiz, 19, and Elana Keltner Crawford, 18, were killed Saturday night after their car crashed into two other vehicles.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Two teenagers died Saturday night after their car was struck by two other vehicles in the 7000 block of West Bell Road.

The Glendale Police Department said 19-year-old Joseph Daniel Saiz was driving a Ford Mustang along Bell Road with 18-year-old Elana Keltner Crawford riding as a passenger.

At about 8:30 p.m., Saiz was allegedly speeding without headlights on Bell Road when his car was hit by another vehicle that was turning onto Grandview Road. The collision caused Saiz's vehicle to crash into the median and two trees.

After hitting the trees, Saiz's car continued moving into the westbound lane and was struck by another vehicle.

Glendale police said Saiz was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He died at the scene.

Crawford was taken to the hospital and later died from her injuries.

One of the other drivers was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. Glendale police said it's still investigating the collision.

